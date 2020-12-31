Superstar Rajinikanth’s health went for a toss when he was under self-quarantine after four crew members from his upcoming film Annaatthe tested positive for COVID 19. The superstar was admitted to the hospital last week after he had blood pressure fluctuations. He received treatment at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad for around three days because of the same.

A day after being discharged from the hospital Rajinikanth shared a statement on social media. The statement read, “People will have opinions on my decision to not enter politics. But I don’t want to make my followers scapegoat for people’s opinions. I request my followers and Rajini Makkal Mandram members to forgive me, as they will be disappointed. All the efforts that my followers took in the three years, even during the pandemic will not be wasted. Rajini Makkal Mandram will function as always. I will serve my people without entering politics and stand up for them if any unjust is done”.

Rajinikanth has been receiving support from fans and celebrities alike. Now, reports about Kamal Haasan meeting Rajinikanth at his residence to enquire about his health and to seek his support in his political journey. Earlier, Kamal Haasan had said that he would seek Rajinikanth’s support like he has been meeting people door to door seeking their support.

“It is obvious to seek support from all sections ahead of elections and how will I leave my close friend,” said Kamal when reporters in Pudukottai asked him if he would seek the support of Rajinikanth.

He added, “I have been meeting people door to door requesting them to support me in the upcoming elections. How will I miss my friend Rajinikanth?”

