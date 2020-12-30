There was huge excitement around Thalaiva Rajinikanth’s decision to join politics. However lately he announced that he has taken a step back due to his health issues. The megastar took to Twitter and shared a note regarding the same with his fans.

In a three page letter posted on his Twitter handle, Rajinikanth said despite severe precautions taken at the shooting of Annatthe movie four persons tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor said while he tested negative for Coronavirus, his blood pressure fluctuated and hence was hospitalised in Hyderabad.

Rajinikanth said the doctors had advised him that fluctuating blood pressure will affect his transplanted kidney. He said the movie shooting got postponed resulting in the loss of crores of rupees and jobs for many.

“All because of my health condition. I am looking at this as a warning given to me by the God,” Rajinikanth said.

The actor also said it is not possible to bring out an uprising amongst the people campaigning via social media after floating a party.

“I have to address public meetings, meet lakhs of people,” he said.

According to him, even in a group of 120 persons (movie shooting team), he was in the hospital for three days owing to some people testing positive for coronavirus. And now there is a new virus mutant.

Rajinikanth said as he is taking immunosuppressants, and an anti-coronavirus vaccine may not be effective and if his health gets affected his fellow political passengers might face various problems.

“Hence with much regret I am saying that I am not in a position to start political party and enter politics. Only I know the pain when I announce this,” Rajinikanth said.

He also tendered his apologies to his fans and others who would be disappointed with his decision of not entering politics.

The news has disappointed his fans and now Kamal Haasan has revealed that he shares same emotions too.

Speaking about the same, he said on Tuesday, “Before anyone asks me about Rajinikanth, I will meet him after I finish my campaign in Chennai. My feeling is similar to his fans. Inspite of feeling a little disappointed, his health is of utmost importance to me. My Rajini must be healthy, wherever he may live. I will inform you about him, after I meet him.”

Kamal Haasan has been actively working in politics since past some time as the chief of his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan.

