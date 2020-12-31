Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara on Wednesday shared her experience of getting tested for Covid for the first time.

Along with an Instagram video post of the test, eight-year-old Sitara posted wrote: “My first time covid test! Little information for all the kids my age.. I was very hesitant before doing the test but I had my Amma next to me.. holding my hand! If you’re meeting friends and family always remember to get tested and make sure you’re safe.. I do that… And to tell you the truth… it isn’t so bad, hard or painful. So let’s get tested and form a safer society…. Have a safe and happy new year! I am. #PreventionIsBetterThanCure #StaySafe.”

Sitara is the daughter of actress Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu.

Namrata and Mahesh Babu met on the sets of the 2000 Telugu hit “Vamsi” and got married in 2005. They welcomed their first born, Gautam, in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

Recently Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh

recently collaborated on an ad-shoot, and now cannot stop praising each other.

While Ranveer calls Mahesh Babu one of the finest gentlemen he has worked with, the Telugu actor reciprocated saying the feeling was mutual.

Ranveer posted a picture with Mahesh Babu on Instagram from the set. In the image, the two actors can be seen chatting.

“One of the finest gentlemen I have had the privilege to collaborate with. Our interactions are always enriching . Love and Respect to big brother Mahesh Garu @urstrulymahesh,” Ranveer wrote alongside the image, which currently has 621K likes.

