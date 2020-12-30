New Year’s Eve is around the corner and we are still confused if we want to stay inside and have a house party this year or go out with friends for dinner. But with government restrictions on curfew in the evening, we are now bound to celebrate it at home. So, we bring you some really cool and chic eye makeup inspiration from Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes that you can totally rock on New Year’s Eve.

Now, we obviously can’t go out because it’s a global pandemic and honestly, it would be better if we just stayed indoors and had house-parties with close friends, bonfire and booze.

You can always call up your girlfriends for a little night stay and a dress party, where you could do each other’s makeup. Today, we bring you some chic yet glamorous eye makeup including Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes and Surbhi Chandna’s to take inspiration from on this New Year’s Eve.

Take a look:

Surbhi Chandna

This one’s super easy and chic to do. If you’re someone who likes to keep it subtle yet glam, go for this eye makeup inspired by none other than Surbhi.

The Naagin actress has opted for smokey golden and brown hues on the crease of the eyes with white kohl on the inside to give it a little bigger and bold look. Surbhi Chandna has highlighted her face with subtle smokey eyes, bold eyebrows and nude lips. I would personally love to try this look on New Year’s Eve.

Erica Fernandes

If you’re bored of your natural eye-colour and wants to play up with your whole face-look, you can actually try wearing some nice-coloured lenses this New Year’s eve like Erica.

Without doing much, Erica has kept her eye glam really subtle with just smokey neutral colour hues on the crease with heavy mascara on the lashes. I’m someone who personally just loves to go bare with mascara.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan’s beautiful yet stylish pink eyes have my heart. If you’re someone who loves to stand out in the crowd and wants your eyes to do all the talking, without any second thoughts, go for this one.

The Hacked actress has used just pink and golden hues on the eye crease with heavy mascara on the lashes and paired it with a matching lip colour. You can even go for a lighter nude-lip colour if not something pink and this would totally complement anything you wear.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma’s makeup game is always on point. If you’re someone who loves to apply glitter on the eyes, this can be your pick this New Year’s Eve.

Nia has kept her eye glam subtle with warm hues on the eyes and a glittery winged eye-liner and paired it with bold eyebrows and long lashes. If you’re wearing a bright colour this New Year’s, we would suggest you pick this look and go soft on the lips.

So, tell us which above-mentioned eye makeup look did you like the most and going to try this New Year’s Eve?

