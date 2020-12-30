Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. Just like its characters, the actors playing those parts are equally famous and fans want to know everything about their favourite stars. So Koimoi reached out to some of the actors from the show inquiring about their New Year celebration plans.

We spoke to Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who plays Roshan Kaur Sodhi and Mandar Chandwadkar popularly known as Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide. Here’s what they had to say.

“My New Year plan is fixed for years now. I don’t party nor do I take up any shows. Usually on December 31 people are ready to pay any amount for my live poetry shows, but I don’t do it. On the last day of the year, I go to my hometown Jodhpur and spend the evening with my parents. I am a huge devotee of Saraswati Ma and Bala Sati Ma, so on December 31 I seek blessings of Saraswati Ma and on January 1 I seek blessings from Bala Sati Ma and then come back to Mumbai,” Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha said.

Meanwhile, Jennifer is yet to zero down on her plan. “We were told that mostly December 31 and January 1 won’t be an off as some new storyline has come up in the show. But if at all the plan changes then I might go to my hometown Jabalpur as I haven’t been there for a while. My mother and my brother shifted there on Tuesday and if I can then I’ll give them a surprise,” she said.

When Mandar from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was asked about his New Year plan, the actor informed, “There is no major plan as this year we all have been hit by a pandemic situation. So I would spend time with my family itself at home.”

What are your plans for the New Year? Do let us know in the comment section below.

