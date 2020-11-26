It was 28th of July in 2008 when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah aired its first episode. It’s been over a decade and 3000+ episodes since then, and the show has found a special place in people’s hearts and their television sets. Well, we did some digging to find out what were the first dialogues of your favourite characters.

Today, let’s start with two of the most important characters of the show – Shailesh Lodha’s titular character Taarak Mehta and Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal. Over the years, these two characters have surely won the edge over the others due to the meaty content they’ve got.

The first episode starts with Shailesh Lodha’s Taarak Mehta introducing the show with a Charlie Chaplin quote. He says, “Charlie Chaplin ne kaha tha ke hassna zindagi ka sabse mehatvapurna tonic hai and sabse bada hansmukh woh hai jo khudpe hassna jaanta ho.”

This is a bit tweaked desi version of Chaplin’s quote, “Laughter is the tonic, the relief, the surcease for pain.”

As the first episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah proceeds, we see Dilip Joshi’s entry in a court all tied-up in handcuffs. He is also seen wearing a prisoner’s uniform with the number ‘420’ on it. The reason why he’s been jailed is because of his Tapu’s mischiefs.

The lawyer calls Mr and Mrs. Sodhi on the stand to tell the court about their complaints. Now, if you’ve been a follower of the show, you’ll know it’ll be about how Tapu keeps shattering the windows of the residents of Gokuldham society.

Dilip Joshi’s first dialogue comes at around 7th minute of the first episode. He says, “Lekin judge sahab, har baar main nuksaani ki bharpai toh kar deta hoon, aur kya chahiye?” This obviously annoys the Sodhi couple even further.

So, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans, how was it to relive the nostalgia? Do you want us to share first dialogues of other cast members too? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Till then, dekhte rahiye aur haste rahiye, Taarak Mehta ke saath!

