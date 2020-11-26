Actor Ashiesh Roy’s death on 24th November 2020 has shaken the entire Bollywood and television industry. Monoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta and more celebrities took to social media to mourn on his demise. He was seen in TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The actor was suffering from a kidney ailment and passed away due to Kidney failure at 55.

Advertisement

Ashiesh Roy’s sister Conica Halder is grief stricken. She arrived from Kolkata to attend the last rites of the actor. She is not in a mental state to accept her brother’s loss.

Advertisement

Conica told Etimes in an interview that Ashiesh Roy told her not to sorry. She said, “He was scheduled to undergo a dialysis that morning. He said that he was feeling weak, and when I asked him to call the doctor, he told me not to worry. I don’t think his (domestic) help understood the seriousness of the situation.”

Ashiesh Roy’s sister added, “Upar se, in case of emergencies, Ashiesh would always ask that boy to not inform me as I live in Kolkata. If I had been informed, I could have called a doctor and an ambulance in time and he could have been given oxygen support. But, that call wasn’t made to me. His dialysis technicians told me that he didn’t turn up that day. They also said that they could have saved his life, had he contacted them soon.”

Conica also said that Ashiesh always used to say that he would live another few years. She said, “He would always say that he would live for another few years to see my daughter get married. But, he didn’t wait for anything. Ashiesh had a lot of shoots lined up, but I don’t have the heart to tell anyone that he is no longer with us. I can’t utter those words.”

Ashiesh’s co-star in Rishta Sajhedari Ka, Sooraj Thapar revealed that Roy complained of breathlessness before collapsing in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Well, Ashiesh Roy’s death is certainly a huge loss for the entertainment fraternity. Koimoi offers Ashiesh’s family and friends a heartiest condolences.

Must Read: Karan Singh Grover: “Qubool Hai Did Break Stereotypes Eight Years Ago”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube