Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti will be seen in the digital sequel of Qubool Hai. The TV serial returns with a reboot of 10 episodes as a web series.

Karan says when the show started eight years ago, it broke stereotypes, and it will start conversations once again.

Directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto, the series will retain the original leads Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi. It will also feature Arif Zakaria and Mandira Bedi.

“Qubool Hai did break stereotypes eight years ago and once again it will start conversations. The backdrop of the story will centre around the lead couple. This time the stakes are much much higher for Asad and Zoya, and the scale is international. But the show will also reminisce the ethos of the original series to maintain the legacy of Asad and Zoya,” Karan Singh Grover said.

He added that he is looking forward to starting the shoot and hopes people shower the web series version with the same love as they did earlier.

“I am extremely excited to kickstart this project,” he added.

The reboot version is slated to release next year, and the star cast will commence shooting for it in November 2020. The digital series promises to bring a new premise to light when it premieres on Zee5.

