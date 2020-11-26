Kangana Ranaut never shies away from speaking her mind. Especially after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress has been on a verbal war on the lobbying and drug consumption that takes place in Bollywood. Yesterday, we learnt pleasant news about Malayalam film, Jallikattu’s entry to Oscars and the Queen actress has reacted to it.

Kangana congratulated the team of Jallikattu for the film’s entry in 93rd Academy Awards, 2021. But while congratulating the team, she didn’t forget to slam ‘mafia of Bollywood’, which is why her reaction is going viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “All the scrutiny/ bashing Bullydawood gang got is finally yielding some results, Indian films aren’t just about 4 film families, movie mafia gang is hiding in their houses and letting juries do their job and congratulations team #Jallikattu.”

Check out the tweet below:

The 2019 action drama is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery with a screenplay by S. Hareesh and R. Jayakumar. It is based on the short story named Maoist by Hareesh. The film stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran. The film revolves around a buffalo that flees from a slaughterhouse in a remote hill town of Kerala, and how the entire townsfolk end up in its hunt. As the hapless animal runs riot in the town, the plot brings alive the vicious side of humanity.

Jallikattu had its international premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. It has been screened at the 24th Busan International Film Festival before theatrical release on October 4 last year in Kerala. Pellissery was feted with the Best Director award at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Meanwhile, owing to the FIR filed against sister Rangoli Chandel and herself for instigating communal tension through their social media posts, the Bombay High Court has directed the duo to appear before the Mumbai Police on January 8. “Bombay High Court directs actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before the police on January 8; asks the police not to take any action against them till then” tweeted ANI.

