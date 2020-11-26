After receiving amazing feedback for recently released Mirzapur season 2, Harshita will now be seen in Yeh Dil music video. It stars her alongside music composer Rochak Kohli who is known for giving some hits like Pani Da Rang and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Yeh Dil is composed and sung by Rochak himself and is a romantic number. The video was shot in the mountains of Manali for 3 to 4 days, keeping all the safety guidelines in mind. Harshita also shared some pictures & videos on her Instagram story while shooting for the music video.

Talking about her experience of shooting in Manali, Harshita Gaur said, “The experience was just amazing, the shoot locations were extremely beautiful. I’ve always been a mountain person. Being from Delhi, I’ve visited so many places, but ever since I shifted to Mumbai, my mountain visits have reduced. So it was quite nostalgic to visit Manali. I also did some adventurous activities like paragliding from 14000 ft above.”

Harshita Gaur further added, “It was a pure and magical experience to shoot for ‘Yeh Dil’. Rochak’s magical voice, the location, the look and feel, it was all very enchanting, there wasn’t any dancing involved but the storyline is superb.

