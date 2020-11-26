Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on the birthday of her cousin Armaan Jain on Wednesday posted a picture of him along with her son Taimur.

In the picture Kareena posted on Instagram, Armaan Jain is seen playing with Taimur. The two are seen twinning in white.

“Happy birthday to my sweetheart of a brother @therealarmaanjain… we love you loads golden hearted boy,” Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote alongside the image.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pic ft. Armaan Jain and Taimur below:

Doesn’t Taimur look adorable in the picture? For us, he’s the show-stealer for sure!

Meanwhile, Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, too, posted a picture with Armaan.

“Happy 30th birthday to my baby bro. we love you,” Karisma Kapoor captioned the image.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur have taken to pottery.

Kareena and Taimur are on a family vacation in Himachal Pradesh where her husband Saif Ali Khan is shooting for his forthcoming film, Bhoot Police.

The actress is currently expecting her second baby with hubby Saif Ali Khan and she keeps sharing photographs flaunting her baby bump on social media.

