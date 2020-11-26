Om Raut‘s Adipurush is just getting bigger and better with each day. In the last few days, we have some developments taking place at a brisk pace. Now, the latest report is flowing in that Angad Bedi has made it as Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son in the film starring Prabhas.

Yes, you read that right. Reportedly, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor has been roped for the role of Meghnad aka Indrajit. As per literature, Meghnad is Raavan’s eldest son who is blessed by Lord Brahma that he could only be killed by a man who had conquered sleep. It is learnt that Angad will undergo a physical transformation to look mighty and powerful.

A source close to Adipurush makers said, “Angad Bedi has done multiple meetings with the team, and the producers believe he fits the role of Saif’s on-screen son. Currently, on a family holiday in Delhi, the actor is expected to sign on the dotted line once he returns to the city. Angad, who will have to undergo physical transformation to portray the larger-than-life character, is expected to kick off prep next month.”

Now, that’s really a game-changing role for Angad Bedi!

Meanwhile, recently it was unveiled that Adipurush is slated to release on 11th August 2022. With arrival slated on 11th of August 2022 (Thursday), Adipurush will be enjoying an extended weekend of 5 days with Independence day on Monday. Now, that’s really a golden window for the film to bring it on some serious money. It will go on floors by January 2021. Taking to the official Twitter handle, T-Series wrote, “Starring Prabhas & Saif Ali Khan, this multi-lingual magnum opus 3D feature film Directed by Om Raut, will release on 11th Aug 2022. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series & Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles is currently in the pre-production stage.”

After the grand success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Om Raut will be introducing, never before filmmaking techniques with the mythological saga. He is planning to design this as one of the biggest Indian films ever made.

