Katrina Kaif At The Box Office: From Tiger Zinda Hai To Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Check Out The Top 10 Grossers Of The Birthday Girl

Being one of the topmost actresses of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif has enjoyed a great time in the industry. The gorgeous actress made her debut in Bollywood with a small film Boom in 2003 but soon started getting bigger projects thanks to her charm. Starring in films like Sarkar, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Katrina Kaif built a huge fan following in India and then eventually globally.

Katrina Kaif was a huge star in India by 2007. Her films like Namastey London, Partner, Welcome proved to be very successful and the actress went strength to strength thereon.

In her career so far, Katrina Kaif has worked in some of the biggest Bollywood films which have also been among the top grossers of all time.

Let’s have a look at Katrina Kaif’s Top 10 grossers in India:

1) Tiger Zinda Hai

Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan came together with the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger in 2017 and the film proved to be her top grosser of All Time. The Ali Abbas Zafar directed film broke several records and ended up collecting 339.16 crores at the Indian Box Office.

2) Dhoom 3

Dhoom 3 released on Christmas 2013 as the 3rd part of Dhoom franchise. Starring Katrina Kaif alongside Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra, the film did a smashing business of 280.25 crores.

3) Bharat

After Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, Katrina Kaif collaborated with Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan again for Bharat in 2019. The big-budget film proved to be a success and did a business of 209.36 crores. Her role of Kumud Raina aka Madam Sir was highly appreciated by people.

4) Ek Tha Tiger

It was the first time people saw Katrina Kaif in an action avatar. Along with Salman Khan, she gave the audience a next-level entertainment in Ek Tha Tha Tiger. The Kabir Khan directed film did a business of 198 crores as it released back in 2012.

5) Bang Bang

The 2014 action-romantic film had Katrina Kaif in lead along with Hrithik Roshan. Despite mixed reviews, the film managed to do a business of 181.03 crores.

6) Thugs Of Hindostan

After Dhoom 3, Katrina Kaif collaborated again with Aamir Khan for Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also had Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead. The film didn’t get the desired word of mouth but still managed to do a business of 145.29 crores.

7) Jab Tak Hai Jaan

In 2012, after Ek Tha Tiger with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif also had a lead role in Yash Chopra’s romantic film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Also starring Shah Rukh Khan & Anushka Sharma, the film met mixed reviews and did a business of 120.65 crores.

8) Zero

The 2018 Aanand L Rai film starring Katrina Kaif along with Shah Rukh Khan didn’t get expected word of mouth from the audience. The film did a business of 97.50 crores at the domestic box office.

9) Raajneeti

The multi-starrer film by Prakash Jha had Katrina Kaif playing one of the lead parts. The highly acclaimed film did a business of 93.75 crores back in 2010 and was her highest grosser till that time.

10) Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara recently celebrated 9th anniversary. The film which had Katrina Kaif in lead along with Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar & Abhay Deol did a business of 90 crores.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif’s latest film Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar was all set to release in March this year. The Rohit Shetty directorial however got postponed due to pandemic.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!