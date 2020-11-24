Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is currently shooting for her forthcoming flick Bhoot Police in Himachal Pradesh. On Monday the actress teased fans by sharing a photograph of a bungalow located in Dalhousie where the film is being shot.

Advertisement

“Can you guess which film in the 90s was shot at this beautiful heritage home #BhootPolice,” Yami posted on her verified Instagram account along with the photo of the bungalow.

Advertisement

Commenting on her post, many netizens correctly replied saying that Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 1994 Anil Kapoor-Manisha Koirala film “1942: A Love Story” was shot in the same bungalow.

The bungalow seems to be a favourite shooting destination for B-Town filmmakers, as actor Vikrant Massey also recalled shooting for the 2013 film “Lootera” in the house.

Commenting on Yami’s post, Vikrant revealed: “I shot Lootera here.”

Yami has been shooting in the mountains of Himachal for a while now. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.

Must Read: Kiara Advani Sends Virtual Hug To Rumoured Boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, Check Out Her Sweet Message

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube