As soon as the restrictions were relaxed on film and television shows’ shooting, Salman Khan was amongst the first actors to resume the work. He has some exciting biggies in the form of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. But excluding them, we are hell excited for Hindi remake of Mulshi Pattern, Antim.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Mulshi Pattern is a Marathi film released in 2018. It was a surprise hit at the box office and one of the major successes of the year. Directed by Pravin Vitthal Tarde, the film stars Om Bhutkar, Upendra Limaye and others in key roles. Such huge success was the reason which made Salman to buy the Hindi remake rights and we think, he took a wise decision. On top of that, the star himself is playing an on-screen part and that’s the most exciting thing.

Advertisement

Speaking of Aayush Sharma, who is playing a lead in Antim, has nothing to lose after the debacle of LoveYatri and to his luck, he has got a breakthrough script at the very beginning of his career. So, without stretching it too long, let’s take a look at why this film will be a gamechanger both Salman and his brother-in-law.

Subject

Mulshi Pattern depicts the story of landlords and farmers in Mulshi taluka of Pune, who sold their lands at frugal rates during the age of economic liberalization and later found themselves in a plight of poverty and crime. With such a realistic and hard-hitting plot at hand, there’s no doubt that the film will be fully a content-driven one.

Salman Khan filling in the shoes of Upendra Limaye

Upendra Limaye is one of the best actors in the Marathi film industry. In the film, he has absolutely nailed his cop role and made an impact against Om Bhutkar’s meaty and enticing role. He has portrayed a realistic cop with ‘I don’t give a sh*t’ attitude. He has some whistle worthy dialogues and scenes in the film. At this stage of a career, Salman has made a perfect choice by opting for such a role. It’s not about action or shirtless scenes anymore but this time, it’s only about proving pure acting skills.

A dream role for Aayush Sharma

In Antim, Aayush is playing Om Bhutkar’s gangster who is eccentric, emotional and brutal at the same time. After getting a launch as a lover boy, Aayush’s transformation into such a grey shaded character will be a worth watching. There are so many layers to the character and if he manages to get it right, there will be looking back for the newbie.

Mahesh Manjrekar donning the director’s hat

Manjrekar makes the perfect fit to direct this crime drama. Those who have seen Mulshi Pattern would be aware that the film has a perfect dose of emotional quotient, dark comedy and spine chilling violence. With Antim having a backdrop of Maharashtra, there would have been a no better choice than Manjrekar who has effortlessly pulled some highly emotional films like Natasamrat and cult gangster films like Vaastav.

With so many positives working in the favour, we’re assured that Antim will be a game-changer for those who involved. The only concern is, makers should not opt for adding unnecessary commercial elements and over-the-top scenes.

Must Read: Kiara Advani Sends Virtual Hug To Rumoured Boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, Check Out Her Sweet Message



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube