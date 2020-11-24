Recently we saw actor Mona Singh talking about her plans for embracing motherhood and how she has frozen her eggs at the age of 34. Opening up now is filmmaker Farah Khan, who has penned an open letter talking about her decision to become a mother to three at 43 with Vitro fertilisation. Khan in the letter, says how she became a mother when she wanted and not as per the society’s norms. Read on to know exactly what the Om Shanti Om director has to say about the same.

Advertisement

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder are parents to triplets Anya, Czar and Diva who are 12 years old now. Khan took to Instagram and shared the letter where she spoke about her choice to become a mother through IVF at 43. She stressed on the fact how it is a women’s call to embrace mother when and how she wants to.

Advertisement

Farah Khan wrote, “As a daughter, wife and a mother, I’ve had to make many choices because of which I have become the choreographer, filmmaker and producer that I am. Every time I felt the moment was right, I listened to my gut and seized it. Whether it was for my career or for my family. We think about people’s judgements so much, we forget that it’s our life and it’s our call!”

Farah Khan continued, “Today I am a proud mother of three because of a choice. I became a mother when I was ready for it, not when the society deems ‘the appropriate age to conceive.’ Thanks to advancements in science, I was able to do it via IVF at my age. Today, it’s nice to see that more women are making this choice without fear of judgement, changing people’s mindsets and taking their happiness in their own hands. I recently came to know of a show on Sony TV called Story 9 Months Ki which makes a bold and honest statement – Agar pyaar ke bina shaadi ho sakti hai, toh pati ke bina maa kyu nahi?”

The filmmakers even shared a picture of her holding the letter in her hand. Check the post below:

What is you take on Farah Khan’s open letter? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Durgamati Teaser Ft Bhumi Pednekar Is Intriguing, Akshay Kumar Reveals Trailer Will Be Out Tomorrow

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube