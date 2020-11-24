Bhushan Kumar and Yo Yo Honey Singh have a longstanding successful equation for over many years. After delivering several chartbusters with T-Series, Yo Yo Honey Singh is now out with his latest single ‘First Kiss’. Debuting as a singer is Ipsitaa in this tropical R&B song composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, with lyrics by Yo Yo, Lil Golu, Hommie Dilliwala and Singhsta.

Fun and colourful, ‘First Kiss’ stands out with its quirky set, pop colours and relaxed vibe. Yo Yo Honey Singh is back in his element as he launches singer Ipsitaa, who is beyond excited to have the support of the legendary rapper for her first music inning.

Talking about the song composer-singer-lyricist Yo Yo Honey Singh, ” Ipsitaa is a trained Western classical singer, very talented and hardworking. I discovered her over a year ago when my research team showed me videos of her song covers. I knew when I launched a new female artist it had to be a new and different concept and that’s when I wrote ‘First Kiss’. It’s always a pleasure working with T-Series and I hope audiences like and share this song since we’ve worked very hard on it.”.

Adds singer Ipsitaa, ” I had a blast in the recording sessions for First Kiss. It was such a great learning experience to sing with Yo Yo and watch him create magic with his music. I learned a new dance form for this music video — I’m a trained Kathak dancer but I’d never done hip-hop or urban before so it was a challenging, exciting, and very rewarding experience to learn the choreography for First Kiss. The video shoot was an incredible experience in itself and I absolutely loved every minute of it. I hope you all enjoy this song as much as we enjoyed making it!”.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, says, “When it comes to cool, millennial R&B tracks, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s name emerges right at the top. Everything about ‘First Kiss’, from the lyrics, the tune, the music video and the vibe is very young, fresh and catchy. The Gen-X audience will definitely enjoy this one.”

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series presents First Kiss and is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

