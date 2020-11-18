Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set for the release of his upcoming music single titled First Kiss. The song, which marks the singing debut of Ipsitaa, has a funky ‘90s feel to it. The young talent will also be sharing screen space with Singh in the song video. First Kiss has an international sound and new-age vibe.

The song video was shot in Delhi post the lockdown. But there’s an interesting anecdote that goes behind it. The composition and the recording took place by January this year and the song video was supposed to be shot in the picturesque locales of Miami. However, due to the Covid-19 breakout, the makers decided to change the location and shoot the video in Dubai in March, but then India went under a lockdown.

What proved to be a challenge for the production team was to shoot the video in a way so that it looks like it is shot at an international level. From casting to costumes and technicalities, everything was planned according to international standards.

The shoot took place across a span of three days by adhering to all the Covid-19 guidelines to keep health risks at bay. First Kiss, which will release on November 24, is a massive and sleek song in terms of production value. It has a lot of VFX work and the post-production took three months.

Ipsitaa, who is looking forward to her first release, has worked very hard with the choreography of the song. In spite of being trained in classical dance, she worked hard for months. We hear that she attended classes on Zoom to learn a completely new dance form for the song during the lockdown.

Sharing her excitement about working with Yo Yo Honey Singh, Ipsitaa says, “I had an awesome time working with Yo Yo. From the vocal recording sessions, learning a new dance form, to the video shoot, every step of the journey was a lot of fun! I consider myself very lucky to begin my music career with such a legendary artiste and I’m super excited and proud to share this song with the world!”

