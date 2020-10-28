Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has won our hearts over the years with his chartbuster numbers. The ‘Angrezi Beat’ singer has recently created the peppy track ‘Care ni karda‘ for Luv Ranjan’s upcoming co-production, Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

The rapper recently opened up and said that he does not consider himself number one in anything. He said the position is only for his fans.

When asked that with each of his songs ending up chartbusters, does he consider himself numero uno, Yo Yo Honey Singh cut a diplomatic line while speaking to IANS saying, “I think it is the love from my fans and hard work that the songs I bring people love them immensely. I try doing something different.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has crooned chartbuster hits like ‘Angrezi beat’, ‘Brown rang’, ‘Love dose’ and ‘Chaar botal vodka’ among many others, says people often do not like his music initially but his tracks grow on listeners gradually.

He said, “People don’t like it in the beginning but slowly my music and songs grow, and I keep believing in that. I always try to do something different even though people understand it late. Finally people like and love it. I don’t like to call myself a rapper. I am just an entertainer.”

“The fans are number one and the audience makes you number one. I don’t consider myself number one in anything, not even in music. My fans and their love are number one, (there is) nobody above them,” Yo Yo Honey Singh concluded.

Talking about working with Luv Ranjan in Chhalaang, Yo Yo Honey Singh said, “Luv Ranjan understands any song in just one go. He knows which song will work for his film and which won’t. When he chooses a particular song, he makes sure to shoot it pretty well. The song was written by Alfaaz and sung by a Punjabi vocalist, Sweetaj Brar. Once it was finalized for ‘Chhalaang’, me and Hommie (Dilliwala) wrote the rap.”

