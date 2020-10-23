Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh says filmmaker Luv Ranjan has a great understanding of music, and knows which song will work in a particular script.

The rap star has created the peppy track “Care ni karda” for Ranjan’s upcoming co-production, “Chhalaang“, starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha. In the past, Ranjan has used Yo Yo hits such as “Dil chori” and “Chhote chhote peg” in his 2018 directorial, “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”.

“Luv Ranjan understands any song in just one go. He knows which song will work for his film and which won’t. When he chooses a particular song, he makes sure to shoot it pretty well. The song was written by Alfaaz and sung by a Punjabi vocalist, Sweetaj Brar. Once it was finalized for ‘Chhalaang’, me and Hommie (Dilliwala) wrote the rap,” Yo Yo Honey Singh said.

Yo Yo Honey Singh added, “It is about a boy explaining to a girl that he does care for her while she thinks he does not. I am really excited about this one. It is a very sweet song and I am glad Nushrratt is also there in this. After ‘Dil chori’, we will surely make history again.”

The song is penned by Alfaaz, Honey Singh, Hommie Dilliwala and sung by Sweetaj Brar and Honey Singh. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta.

“Chhalaang” is pitched as a hilarious yet inspirational journey of a PT master in a semi government-funded school in North India. The Amazon Original movie narrates the story of a PT Master Montu (played by Rajkummar), and addresses the importance of sports education in school curriculum, in a light vein.

Nushrratt will be seen as a computer teacher in the film, slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video from November 13.

