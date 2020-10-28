Randeep Hooda Gets Tested For COVID-19 Before Starting Shooting Of Unfair & Lovely

Actor Randeep Hooda will be soon shooting for his next film, Unfair & Lovely, and he is taking all the precautions amidst the pandemic.

Sharing a photo of him getting tested for COVID-19, Randeep Hooda posted on Instagram: “Precaution is better than cure. Going to shoot so got Corona tested! Hope it all goes well #UnfairAndLovely #covid_19.”

Randeep is expected to begin shooting on October 29.

The film is a comic take on India’s obsession with fair skin. Set in the backdrop of Haryana, the film chronicles the story of a dusky girl. Actress Ileana D’Cruz will be seen in the role of Lovely and will be paired with Randeep Hooda for the first time.

The film marks the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua, known for working as a screenplay writer on films like “Saand Ki Aankh” and “Mubarakan“. The Randeep Hooda & Ileana D’Cruz starrer will be shot in various locations across India and is slated for a 2021 release.

Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda recently fulfilled his long-cherished dream of sighting a leopard in the wild.

The actor on Wednesday took to his verified Twitter account to share a video of his visit to Jhalana Safari Park, his fist outing after lockdown. In the video, Randeep is seen clicking a leopard.

“On my first outing after lockdown, my long time dream of sighting a #leopard in the wild finally came true on my maiden visit to #Jhalana – a leopard trove within the heart of #Jaipur. Pics and write-up to follow,” captioned the actor.

