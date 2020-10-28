The White Tiger Teaser Trailer OUT! Adarsh Gourav Is A Revelation Starring With Priyanka Chopra & Rajkummar Rao

When it was announced that Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao will star together in the screen adaptation of New York Times bestseller, The White Tiger, it made everyone excited. The release of the Netflix film is close now and hence the teaser trailer has been released on YouTube.

Advertisement

The two & half minute approx teaser trailer of The White Tiger does a good job in taking you to the world of the film. While the Netflix film has Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao in main roles, it’s the character played by Adarsh Gourav around whom the story revolves.

Advertisement

According to the information shared along with the teaser trailer on YouTube, The White Tiger is “the epic journey of a poor Indian driver (Adarsh Gourav) who uses his wit and cunning to break free from servitude to his rich masters (Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and rise to the top of the heap.”

The teaser trailer successfully creates a buildup around the film as it clearly tells you the starting point of the driver and where he reaches. It also talks about the financial gap between the population of India and how much efforts one has to take to rise above his circumstances. While Adarsh Gourav’s character’s transformation is an absolute treat to watch, he seems to be a revelation. The actor promises great performance. It’s the first time, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra will share screen space. It will be interesting to see their chemistry in the film.

The White Tiger has been directer by American-Iranian director Ramin Bahrani. The filmmaker recently revealed that he enjoyed working in India, and said that he wants to make another film in the country soon.

Opening up about his experience of working in India, Bahrani said: “Working in India was a tremendous experience. Aside from a small handful of people, my entire crew was local. They were talented professionals who were kind, hardworking and creative. They made ‘The White Tiger’ a better film. I can’t wait to come back and make another one.”

The White Tiger will release in select theatres in December and then on Netflix in January.

Must Read: Mirzapur 2 VS Scam 1992 VS Gandi Baat 5: WINNER Of The Most Watched Show On OTT Is?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube