The White Tiger: Priyanka Chopra Shares FIRST Look As Pinky Madam!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made quite a lot of headlines when she was shooting for her Netflix original The White Tiger later last year. The Quantico actor has shared the first looks for hers, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. With the pics, she is letting her fans into the world of White Tiger as she dons Madam Pinky. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Priyanka joined hand with Netflix last year to bring to life The White Tiger, based on the Man Booker Prize-winning book by Aravind Adiga. The film is written and directed by Rahmin Bahrani. Priyanka took a moment to introduce the three pivotal characters and what role they play in the narrative.

In her first post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the looks of two men from the team. She introduced Adarsh Gourav as Balram Halwai and called him the most talented newcomer. She also has praised Rajkummar Rao who plays the parallel lead. The film revolves around Adarsh and his rags to riches story.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, “This is a story about a family and the plight of one man – Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I’ve ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time. Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival. Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in India, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly, it will entertain you.”

In her next post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is also the executive producer of The White Tiger, introduced her character. She plays a US immigrant named Pinky Madam. “In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first-generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then… life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy,” Priyanka wrote.

The White Tiger is set to release on Netflix. No release date has been announced yet, but the reports claim that it may hit the shores in December.

