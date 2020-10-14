Rajkummar Rao Isn’t Recommending To Work Hard, Here’s What He Says

Actor Rajkummar Rao has shared his secret mantra for success in his latest social media post.

Rajkummar took Instagram and shared two pictures, posing in a grey T-shirt and baggy jeans with spunky sunglasses.

“Don’t work hard but work the hardest,” Rajkummar wrote as a caption.

His girlfriend Patralekhaa dropped hugging emojis.

Rajkummar Rao will next be seen opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in Hansal Mehta’s comedy drama “Chhalaang”. He is also a part of the films “Ludo”, “Roohi Afzana” and “Badhaai Do”.

Meanwhile, recently Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a throwback video of the late Bollywood actor on Tuesday. In the video, the late actor is seen laughing and smiling childishly while Rajkummar talks into a mic. Shweta took to Instagram and wrote, “What A Heartwarming Smile.” The video seems to be from the Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kai Po Che! days.

