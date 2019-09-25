Want to know how successful your favourite star’s filmography is? Check out Koimoi’s Filmometer to get insights of the actors’ success ratio.

Rajkummar Rao's Koimoi Filmometer

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

Success Ratio- 47.61% (2 + 2 + 5 + 1)/21 x 100

Total ReleasesSuper HitHitPlusAverageFlopLosingOverseas Hits
2122511100
Love Sex Aur Dhokha
Ragini MMS
Kai Po Che!Boyss Toh Boyss Hain
Shahid
QueenCitylights
Hamari Adhuri KahaniDolly Ki Doli
Aligarh
Trapped
NewtonBareilly Ki BarfiBehen Hogi Teri
Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana
StreeOmerta
Fanney Khan
5 Weddings
Judgementall Hai KyaEk Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

