Rajkummar Rao's Koimoi Filmometer

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100
Success Ratio- 47.61% (2 + 2 + 5 + 1)/21 x 100
|Total Releases
|Super Hit
|Hit
|Plus
|Average
|Flop
|Losing
|Overseas Hits
|21
|2
|2
|5
|1
|11
|0
|0
|Love Sex Aur Dhokha
|Ragini MMS
|Kai Po Che!
|Boyss Toh Boyss Hain
|Shahid
|Queen
|Citylights
|Hamari Adhuri Kahani
|Dolly Ki Doli
|Aligarh
|Trapped
|Newton
|Bareilly Ki Barfi
|Behen Hogi Teri
|Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana
|Stree
|Omerta
|Fanney Khan
|5 Weddings
|Judgementall Hai Kya
|Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
