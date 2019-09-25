Rajkummar Rao's Koimoi Filmometer

Want to know how successful your favourite star’s filmography is? Check out Koimoi’s Filmometer to get insights of the actors’ success ratio.

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

Success Ratio- 47.61% (2 + 2 + 5 + 1)/21 x 100

Total Releases Super Hit Hit Plus Average Flop Losing Overseas Hits 21 2 2 5 1 11 0 0 Love Sex Aur Dhokha Ragini MMS Kai Po Che! Boyss Toh Boyss Hain Shahid Queen Citylights Hamari Adhuri Kahani Dolly Ki Doli Aligarh Trapped Newton Bareilly Ki Barfi Behen Hogi Teri Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Stree Omerta Fanney Khan 5 Weddings Judgementall Hai Kya Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

