Amrita Rao Hasn't Yet Sunk In The News Of Her Pregnancy & We're Literally Like 'Same Bro, Same'

The pandemic has brought in a lot of pregnancy news to us from Bollywood industry and the latest addition to momma-to-be is Amrita Rao. The Vivah actress is expecting her first child with husband RJ Anmol.

The news broke in recently and confirming the same, Amrita said, “It’s like reliving our childhood.”

In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Amrita Rao confirmed her pregnancy and said that she’s still sinking in the feeling of becoming a mother soon. “I guess it takes your child to be in front of you to believe what nature can do.”

Amrita then revealed that it was husband Anmol who saw the reports first and broke the pregnancy news to her. The couple has dated for seven years and got married on May 15, 2016. On being asked that if they planned their pregnancy in 2020, the Vivah actress said, “One can’t plan these things, they just happen.”

Given the current pandemic situation, Amrita believes that both mental and physical health is important and said, “Even the baby realises it and is not very demanding. There are no special cravings, I eat whatever I want and the baby seems to be happy with it.”

RJ Anmol has been working from home amid the pandemic, so the couple has been spending some quality time together and Amrita revealed, “Anmol reads a chapter from the Bhagavad Gita to baby and me every night.” And since both of them love old retro songs, their favourite song lately has been “Jeevan Ki Bagiya Mehkegi” which is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. Not just that, she also revealed her favourite line from the song i.e. “Thoda Hamara, Thoda Tumhara, Aayega Firse Bachpan Hamara”.

Not just Amrita but Kareena Kapoor Khan announced her second pregnancy along with husband Saif Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma announced her first pregnancy with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.

We are really happy about Amrita Rao’s pregnancy and can’t wait for their little bundle of joy to come to this world.

