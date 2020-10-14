When Kajol REACTED To Ajay Devgn’s Kissing Scene In Shivaay: “He Did Not Tell Me…”

Ajay Devgn and Kajol make an adorable pair together. The couple married back in 1999 and are blessed with a daughter, Nysa. One thing fans loved about the Singham actor was his no-kissing policy for long. It was only him along with Salman Khan, who resisted the same in their movies.

However, the rule was broken for the 2016 film, Shivaay. Ajay shared a kiss with his co-star Erika Kaar. The film also witnessed the Dilwale actress join as a co-producer. But did you know, she had no idea about the kissing scene?

Yes, you heard that right. Kajol had actually opened up about it all on The Kapil Sharma Show. When the host asked her about Ajay Devgn breaking his no-kissing rule for Shivaay, she answered, “He did not tell me at all. Before he took my permission, he apologised to me and said ‘I did it, I am saying sorry now.”

Kapil Sharma then joked about who would have asked for a ‘cut’ during the shot. For the unversed, Ajay Devgn was himself directing Shivaay apart from starring in it. “Did you do it or did Kajol ma’am called you up said ‘That’s enough! It’s done now,’” Kapil mocked.

The fun did not end there. The Kapil Sharma Show host then asked Kajol if she was jealous when she learnt about it. “I didn’t even know about it! But when I saw, I took out the gun I had in Dilwale,” the actress joked.

Shivaay starred Sayyeshaa, Abigail Eames and Erika Kaar. The action-thriller went onto become an average affair at the box office with collections of 100.35 crores.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and family witnessed a huge loss in their personal lives. The Tanhaji actor’s brother, Anil Devgn passed away at the age of 52.

Anil was battling cancer. Ajay broke the news himself on his Twitter account. “I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF and I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet,” he tweeted.

