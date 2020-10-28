It’s been almost a week since Mirzapur 2 made its way to Amazon Prime Video, but the buzz is still the same, massive. As the shows reach new peaks of success with each passing day, Shweta Tripathi aka Golu, Divyendu Sharma aka Munna Bhaiya and Anjum Sharma aka Sharad Shukla joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation. Read on to know what happened next and do not miss out on the video.

Advertisement

While the team was all praises for their show and how it shaped up, they also spoke about the viral memes. The team in union feels that memers and their memes are a significant reason for Mirzapur’s success and its journey. We asked the three what their favourite memes on season 2 are and the most common was the one that has Tom and Jerry.

Advertisement

Divyendu Sharma who plays Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur 2, had the best things to say about the meme culture. Talking about it and his favourite memes, the actor said, “Like you said I like the Tom and Jerry one the most. There’s also one where you will see Munna sitting across Amitabh Bachchan in KBC, and he asks, ‘Kya kijiyega itni dhan rashi ka?’. Munna replies, ‘immediate nahi soche hai lekin soche hai’. There is a Batman meme. Yaar, I want to compliment people who make these memes, I really have huge respect for them. You guys are super creative man! We all love you. I think the meme world is a very important part of Mirzapur’s success and our journey. Thank you all for loving it.”

Adding to the same, Mirzapur 2’s Anjum Sharma who plays the character Sharad said, “yaar, Tom and Jerry first, hands down. Also, I saw some memes on the last part where Sharad takes Akhanda away. They are hilarious man!”

Shweta Tripathi who plays the fan favourite Golu aka Gajgamini had a long list on the other hand. Talking about the same, the Mirzapur 2 actor said, “they are all amazing. There is this one that has Robin and Golu, and she asks him, ‘fati kya?’. In it, Golu is Thanos and Iron Man is Robin. Why I want to thank memers is that, our work is to entertain, but the memes they literally make our day. We keep sharing them on group, they are so good!”

Catch the complete fun in the video right below:

For more fun segments from this interview and other updates from the Entertainment world stick to Koimoi!

Must Read: CarryMinati Raps ‘Date Kar Le’ & We’re Wondering If It’s For Avneet Kaur?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube