Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Becomes The Third CAPTAIN Of The House After Kavita Kaushik

Whoever is an ardent follower of Bigg Boss knows the importance of captaincy. A contestant who becomes the captain enjoys all the privileges along with doing no work in the house. Well, immediately after the Toofani seniors stepped out, Nishant Singh Malkhani became the first captain of Bigg Boss 14. And as we hear it is Eijaz Khan who has been crowned as the new captain of the house.

It is not easy to handle all the duties of a captain. Nishant managed to rule the house only for a few days. He was asked to step down from the captaincy for not following the rules. Later, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan announced FIR actress and wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik as the new captain of the house. She managed to stir up a storm as a captain and was seen trying her best to discipline everyone in the house, till the last episode. Now, reports state that there are some possible changes to the position of the captain of the house.

According to the reports in Pinkvilla, Eijaz Khan is now the captain of Bigg Boss 14 house. After Nishant Singh Malkhani and Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz becomes the third captain of this season.

The reports stated that Eijaz Khan, who was saved from nominations by house captain Kavita, will now be ruling the house. As per the report, Eijaz has taken over captaincy duties from the wild card contestant. Khan will now be seen assigning duties and managing the house, during his captaincy. The Khabri shared the news update of Bigg Boss 14 on their official Twitter handle. The tweet says, “Its Confirmed #EijazKhan is the NEW Captain Retweet if Happy.” Check out the tweet below:

Its Confirmed #EijazKhan is the NEW Captain Retweet if Happy pic.twitter.com/w5p45srGTK — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 28, 2020

Well, Kavita was brilliant as a captain. She was bold and strict, which indirectly compelled everyone to listen to her and abide by her rules. In contrast, Nishant failed to maintain discipline in the house. We wonder if Eijaz will be able to maintain Kavita’s standards? Or will he prove to be a better captain than her?

Do you think Eijaz Khan has it in him to be the captain of Bigg Boss 14 house? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

