The Boys: New Poster For Hindi Version Shows Arjun Kapoor As Billy Butcher & Rajkummar Rao As Homelander

After incredible love from viewers across the globe, Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys gets a Hindi dub as Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao lend their voices for the iconic characters of Billy Butcher and Homelander. Launching on October 28 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, this is the desi twist that all fans were waiting for. After leaving each one of us in awe with the fantastic trailer, Amazon Prime Video today dropped two new posters of Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao as Billy Butcher and Homelander respectively!

The poster sees Arjun Kapoor dressed in an all-black outfit matching the rugged and intense Billy Butcher. Standing tall while donning a black leather jacket, Rajkummar channels Homelander.

The Boys is a glorious dark-comedy fantasy series based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The superhero satire created a significant fan-base in India with its season one and has returned for yet another phenomenal season 2.

Apart from Hindi, the series is also dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. The dubbed versions are available now on Amazon Prime Video.

ABOUT THE BOYS:

The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes centre stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Supes of The Seven also includes Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural), who also serves as writer and executive producer. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen (Preacher), Evan Goldberg (Preacher), and James Weaver (Preacher), Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz (Prison Break) and Pavun Shetty (New Girl), as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce along with Michael Saltzman.

The second season of The Boys premiered with the first three episodes on Friday, September 4, and new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in an epic season finale on October 9. The eight-episode Amazon Original series is now available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 territories around the world and is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

