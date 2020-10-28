Smriti Irani Is COVID-19 Positive, Requests Those Who Came In Contact With Her To Get Themselves Tested

COVID-19 graph is now showing a decline in India but the pandemic is still far from being over. Former TV actress and Union Minister Smriti Irani recently announced that she has tested COVID-19 positive.

Smriti Irani took to Twitter and made the announcement for her followers. She also suggested those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

“It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest” tweeted Smriti Irani.

We wish her a speedy recovery!

The current number of active cases of COVID-19 in India is 6.11 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani who is popular for playing Tulsi in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi isn’t much active in the TV industry now. However, that doesn’t stop actors from hoping to work with her. Kush Shah aka Goli of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently expressed that he desires to work with the actress.

Kush Shah spoke about the same with TellyTalkIndia. During the interview, he was asked about one actor or actress, he wishes to work with and he took the name of Smriti. He was accompanied by his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-actor, Raj Anadkat.

Smriti Irani is also quite active on Instagram. Last month she shared the spoof version of the viral Rasode Mein Kaun Tha video. The video shows Smriti Irani lip-syncing to the rap improvised from Kokilaben’s famous dialogue, “Rasode mein kaun tha”, in the 2010 TV show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Shots of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have been edited smartly into the video for a hilarious impact, which ends with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra pitching in: “Rahul hi Rashi hai”.

“Bas ab yahi bacha tha (this is all that was left to happen),” Smirti Irani wrote, while sharing the clip.

