Avika Gor: "If Vidya Balan Can Play Amitabh Bachchan's Mother In 'Paa'..."

Avika Gor rose to fame with her stint in Colors TV’s one of the most popular show Balika Vadhu. She played the role of younger Anandi, and people loved to watch her. Later we saw her playing Roli in Sasural Simar Ka.

Along with the TV industry, Avika is a part of the South Indian Film Industry as well. The actress opened up about not taking any breaks in between and not playing characters her age. Continue reading further to read what she had to say.

Avika Gor spoke about working non-stop in an interview with ETimes. She said, “I did take a break for about a year in 2017 after my stint on ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ ended and before taking up ‘Laado 2 – Veerpur Ki Mardani’. It was because I wanted to be sure if I really wanted to act, as back then I seemed more inclined towards dancing and direction. During the transformation phase, too, I had considered taking a long break before returning as a totally new person. However, I am glad I didn’t do that, as that would have affected my connection with the audience. “

Avika Gor also feels that working at an early age, did not affect her childhood. She shared, “Success so early on in life can get to your head, but fortunately, I have been surrounded by people, especially my parents, who have kept me grounded. I never felt that I missed out on a normal childhood as I attended school as well as did what I liked — Acting and dancing.”

She also spoke about playing characters beyond her age. “Acting is all about becoming someone else. And if Vidya Balan can play Amitabh Bachchan‘s mother in ‘Paa’, there is no reason for me to say no to anything. These days, many actresses experiment and take the age part as a challenge. It’s just that I got to do that at an early age, ” Avika said.

