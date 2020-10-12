Actor, TV host and Amitabh Bachchan fanboy Maniesh Paul says the megastar continues to inspire him.

Maniesh took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures along with the cine icon from the sets of the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Expressing his fondness for Amitabh, Maniesh Paul reminisced his childhood memories of the actor.

He wrote: “I’m a Delhi boy, who lived in a small place called Malviya Nagar. Still remember the time when we used to watch movies and I would force my mother to write MARD on my chest as my HERO did that in a film…”

“Would make sure I was the first to be in the queue to buy milk so i could say ‘HUM JAHAN KHADE HOTE HAIN LINE WAHIN SE SHURU HOTI Hai. The moment my mom would see him she would say ‘Mickey, tu zaroor inke saath kaaam karega.” Maniesh Paul then wished Amitabh, who turned 78 on Sunday.

“And the day came when I hosted an episode of KBC with him! I have shared the stage with Bachchan sir on many occasions thereafter and I have to say that he continues to inspire me no end…I can go on and on and ona Wish you a very happy birthday, @amitabhbachchan sir May god bless you with health, happiness and love always! Your fanboy for life #mp#bigb #bachchansir #superstar #films,” Maniesh Paul said.

