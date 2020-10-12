Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Ajay Devgn, Yami Gautam & Others Who Wished Big B On The Special Day

Indian film celebrities from Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Nimrat Kaur to Ajay Devgn among many others wished megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 78th birthday on Sunday.

Telugu star Mahesh Babu wrote: “Wishing the living legend @SrBachchan a very Happy Birthday. You’re an inspiration for me and a million others around the world. Happiness and good health always sir.”

Superstar Mohanlal tagged Amitabh Bachchan as a true gem.

He wrote: “A true gem of the Indian Cinema! Happy Birthday, @SrBachchanji. Love and prayers.#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan”

Actor Ajay Devgn, who has shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in films like “Satyagraha”, “Khakee” and “Major Saab said: “Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir.”

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wished and said: “Greetings for the Day Amitji peace, health and happiness forever and ever. @SrBachchan.”

Actor Prabhas, who will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in a multi-lingual mega-production, which is slated to release in 2022, said: “Many many happy returns of the day to the legendary @amitabhbachchan sir. Thank you for inspiring us all!”

Bollywood action hero took to Amitabh Bachchan’s comment section on Instagram and wrote: “May you set the bar only where you can reach and then break the bar every passing year and may the happiest birthday of your life be ahead of you starting with this one. Wish you the best health and happiness always sir. Lots of love.”

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari wrote: “Then, now and forever a legend. Happy happiest birthday @SrBachchan sir.”

Then, now and forever a legend.

Actress Yami Gautam, who worked with the thespian in “Sarkar 3” said: “Wishing a very happy birthday to the one & only legend! A@SrBachchan Sir.”

Actress Nimrat Kaur tweeted: “Wishing great health, the most robust incredible life filled with love and loved ones all around to the one, only and forever astounding Mr. @SrBachchan!! #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who was seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the 2009 fantasy movie “Aladin” said: “Happy Birthday Dearest @SrBachchan ji, May god grace you the best of health & long life. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to be in the same frame as you. Gods have surely blessed me. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan. @juniorbachchan & me having our own moment as @SrBachchan Sir on stage. Don’t miss our version of the Iconic Saara Jamana Jacket with lights. The Unforgettable Tour 2008. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhB

achchan.”

Actor Ali Fazal just wrote: “Happy Birthday sir.”

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra confessed that she was a fan of Amitabh Bachchan and that had the privilege to work with him.

“From being your fan (will always be) to having the privilege of sharing screen space with you. It’s been like a surreal experience just knowing you. Your aura & persona still leave me awestruck. Wish you great health, love, and success always. Happy birthday, @SrBachchan! Love you!,” she wrote.

From being your fan (will always be) to having the privilege of sharing screen space with you. It’s been like a surreal experience just knowing you. Your aura & persona still leave me awestruck. Wish you great health, love, & success always. Happy birthday, @SrBachchan!

Actress Athiya Shetty said: “Happy happy birthday @SrBachchan ji, thank you for always inspiring us, the world learns from you every day. I wish you an abundance of happiness and love. I hope you enjoy today, lots of love.”

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi wrote: “Here’s wishing the legendary @SrBachchan sir a very happy birthday! Truly blessed to have had the opportunity to work with you and admire your brilliance up close. Your passion, intensity, discipline and dedication continues to inspire us all.”

Actor R. Madhavan shared: “Happy BIRTHDAY @SrBachchanJi thank God for you.”

Actor Darshan Kumaar called Amitabh Bachchan the “most powerful, inspiring, iconic and legendary”. He also wished him good health.

To the most powerful, inspiring,iconic and legendary @SrBachchan Sir Wishing you a beautiful day with good health and happiness forever❤️❤️

