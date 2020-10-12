Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 78th birthday on Sunday and the legendary actor was flooded with wishes on social media from fans and several Indian celebrities. The megastar, who currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, definitely must have felt the virtual love.

Lately, Big B has been making headlines for shooting for almost 15 hours a day for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12. He seems to be more than happy to do it since he enjoys his work thoroughly. The legendary actor has been hosting the show since its inception, except for the Season 3 which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan is not only known for his famous lines and witty comments but also for his outfits that often steal the show. Interestingly this year his wardrobe this year underwent a massive change. The designer team has avoided tie knots as it would mean constant touching and fixing.

Taking about the wardrobe change, his stylist-designer Priya Patil during an interview with mid-day, said “Considering we are practising physical distancing, we have introduced brooches and collar pins instead. They can be easily sanitised as well.”

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan’s outfits are tailormade and his stylist Patil ensures that there’s a certain preventive measure are in place when delivery of the final outfit is carried out. She said to the publication, “Once the outfits are tailored, we ensure minimum physical contact. When they are brought to the set at Film City, they are sprayed with disinfectants before being dispatched to his vanity van.”

Big B’s stylish Priya Patil also said that delivery-man is expected to wear a hazmat suit and take all precautions. Moreover, her team previously sourced the fabric and buttons from Italy and the UK. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the team now source the materials from local stores.

During the chat with the publication, Patil further said, “He (Big B) embraces unusual silhouettes, so he is the easiest star to work with. There are times when I wonder if a particular piece will look appealing, but when Mr Bachchan wears it, the outfit comes alive because of his charisma and personality.”

