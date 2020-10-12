After months of entertaining the audience with outstanding performances, Zee TV’s singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 8 came to an end last night (October 11). The melodious Aryananda Babu took home the coveted trophy. She also took home a cheque of Rs 5 lakh as a cash prize.

Ranita Banerjee and Gurkirat Singh came in second and third respectively. Scroll down to see pictures of the three winners lift their prizes.

Zee TV took to their official Twitter account and shared that Aryananda Babu was the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 8. They wrote, “#UnstoppableAryananda Babu is the winner of #SRGMPLilChamps !!! Congratulations!”

The channel also tweeted a picture of Ranita Banerjee receiving her prize writing, “The first Runner – up is #GeetonKiRaniRanita!! Congratulations!” They shared a tweet for Gurkirat Singh that read, “In the third place – #PunjabDiShaanGurkirat!!!! Congratulations!”

On winning Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 8, Aryananda Babu said, “This is honestly a dream come true for me! The entire journey on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs has been a great learning experience and I am immensely grateful to the mentors and judges who have constantly supported and helped me understand my potential as a singer.”

She continued, “As I end this memorable journey, I am truly going to treasure the friendships that I have made, the knowledge that I have gained and most importantly the relations that I have built with the judges and jury members for life. I am extremely delighted to have received this opportunity to showcase my talent and thankful to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs and Zee TV for providing me with this opportunity.”

Talking about Aryananda winning Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 8, Judge Alka Yagnik said, “Aryananda has been a brilliant performer right from the beginning and has consistently marvelled us with her outstanding performances throughout the show.” She added, “My heartiest congratulations to Aryananda as well as our runner ups, Ranita and Gurkirat who fought a tough battle and have emerged as great singers on this platform. This entire journey has been an absolute delight and I wish the contestants all the best for their future endeavours.”

Himesh Reshammiya too expressed his happiness on Aryananda Babu winning the show. He said, “Aryananda’s victory and journey in so many ways is an inspiration to many kids who are yet to explore the hidden talents they possess. Her spirit and zeal to emerge as a winner was visible in her consistent performances, and I am glad that all her prayers and wishes have been answered.” He continued, “Having said that, I believe that each contestant from here is a winner and that this is just a beginning to the success that is bound to come their way. I wish them a bright future ahead. Hoping to work with them in the future.”

Judge Javed Ali added, “There have been innumerable occasions when Arynanda has left us awestruck by her performances. She has been one of the strongest contenders amongst and I believe it’s her determination and zeal to win that has won her the title today. I do believe that she’ll go a long way and I’m sure she’ll flourish in the areas she steps foot into. My best wishes and prayers are with her!”

The Grand Finale episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs was graced by actors like Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor and Govinda. Check out some pictures and videos from the finale below:

Congratulations to all the winners, Aryananda Babu, Ranita Banerjee and Gurkirat Singh

