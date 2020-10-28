4 Years Of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil & Shivaay: Some Box Office Facts About Both Films Which You Should Know About

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay clashed at the box office as major Diwali releases 4 years back on this day. Both films were among the most awaited films of 2016 and released with huge hype.

While ADHM was directed by Karan Johar and brought big stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan together, Shivaay was directed by Ajay Devgn who also played the lead role. On one hand, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was touted to be the most romantic film of the year, Shivaay was Ajay’s most ambitious project which promised some spectacular action scenes shot on a large scale. Both films were made on huge budgets.

If all the above-mentioned points were not enough to make the clash a hot one, both films also came in controversy. From the Fawad Khan controversy to the fight of Kajol & Karan Johar, there were many reasons for which both films got media limelight before release. But how well they performed at the box office?

Let’s have a look at some of the interesting box office facts about Ae Dil Hai Mushkil & Shivaay.

1) Ae Dil Hai Mushkil did a lifetime business of 112.50 crores in India and Shivaay collected 100.35 crores.

2) While ADHM proved to be a Plus affair, Shivaay was an Average at the box office.

3) Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay both were among the top grossers of the year 2016. While the former proved to be 6th highest grosser of the year, the latter was 8th highest grosser.

4) Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is 4th highest-grossing film of Ranbir Kapoor, 5th highest grosser of Anushka Sharma and top-grossing Bollywood film of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Even for Karan Johar as a director, ADHM is top grosser of all time. On the other hand, Shivaay is Ajay Devgn’s 9th highest-grossing film of all time.

5) If we talk about highest-grossing romantic films of all time, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stands on the 13th rank.

What are your thoughts on these facts? Let us know in the comments section.

