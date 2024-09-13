After Nidhi Bhanushali, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame, Bhavya Gandhi has also returned to the Television world. Unfortunately, neither has reprised their much-loved characters in TMKOC, but fans are happy to see them on the small screens. Our old Tapu is now discussing keeping in touch with his ex-cast members, including Kush Shah and Jheel Mehta. Below are all the details you need!

It was Bhavya who first portrayed the character of Tapu when the sitcom first aired in 2008. In 2017, he made the bold decision to quit the show because he wanted to pursue his career as a full-fledged film actor. He also reportedly felt that his character in TMKOC was being ignored by the makers. He has been a part of regional movies, including Bau Na Vichar, Tari Sathe and Kehvatlal Parivar.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bhavya Gandhi confirmed that he is still in touch with ‘Goli’ Kush Shah and ‘Sonu’ Jheel Mehta, who also left the show in the past. “Yes, I am still in touch with them. We talk and share a good bond altogether. Jheel recently got engaged and I’m happy for her. I’m in touch with Kush, too,” he shared.

Bhavya Gandhi was replaced by Raj Anadkat, who also quit the show in 2022. The character of Tipendra Jethalal Gada is now portrayed by Nitish Bhulani.

On the other hand, the OG ‘Sonu’ Jheel Mehta quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2012 to pursue her studies. He was replaced by Nidhi Bhanushali, who had left the sitcom in 2018. Palak Sindhwani has been playing the role of Sonalika “Sonu” Aatmaram Bhide since 2019.

Last but not least is Kush Shah, who left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2024 to pursue higher studies in New York. Dharmit Turakhiya has replaced him.

