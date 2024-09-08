In the last 2-3 years, many actors have quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, thus triggering the talks that all was not well between the makers and the actors who left TMKOC. Priya Ahuja is one such actor who didn’t hesitate to share the real reason behind quitting the show, and her claims against producer Asit Kumarr Modi were really shocking. Keep reading for the detailed throwback story!

For those who don’t know, Priya used to portray Rita, a reporter for Kal Tak’s new channel. She appeared on the show from 2009 to 2010 and then again made recurring appearances from 2013 to 2022. As Rita Reporter, she attained massive popularity, but for unknown reasons, she disappeared from the show in 2022.

Sharing the real reason for her disappearance from the show, Priya Ahuja made shocking claims against Asit Kumarr Modi during her interview last year. She shared that the makers didn’t give her a clear idea about her character’s track in the show and kept her waiting for eight months. So, after waiting for so long, she decided to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Priya Ahuja shared that just after she gave her official resignation from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she was quickly replaced by another actress, which clearly hints that everything was planned. “I dropped them an official resignation, clarifying that I’m no longer a part of the show. They didn’t even reply to it. I think they were waiting for me to get tired and take a step like this. And after my resignation, I was sure that the makers would replace me with some other actor within two days. And that’s what has happened. They have brought back the track of Rita and have cast another actor. That’s how they are,” she quoted.

Priya went on to claim that because her husband Malav Rajda (director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) left the show, Asit Kumarr Modi indirectly forced her to quit the show and making her wait without giving any clarity about her role was part of his plan. As per her, Modi was holding grudges against her husband.

Priya Ahuja said, “First of all, nobody leaves TMKOC on a good note. Malav had been part of the show since the start. He gave 14 years to it despite being unhappy with certain things. There were several episodes of misbehavior that left him disappointed, and he was contemplating quitting for a long time. But Asit ji jaane nahi dete the. However, one day, he finally decided to put in his papers after his patience reached the saturation point. He was on a one-month notice period, but 15 days later, Asit ji told Malav through Sohil not to come to the set from the next day. He was leaving anyway, but the way Asit Ji made it a point to remove him from the show all of a sudden was disheartening for Malav, and he cried that day. TMKOC was like a child to him.”

For those who don’t know, Priya Ahuja tied the knot with Malav Rajda on November 19, 2011.

