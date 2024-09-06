Lately, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines for the wrong reasons. In July, Kush Shah, aka Goli, quit the show. Fans expressed their disappointment over the same and blamed the makers for spoiling their beloved show. Apart from the actors leaving the show, TMKOC has been in a bad light several times. One such occasion happened last year when Monika Bhadoriya made shocking claims against the makers. Keep reading for a detailed throwback story!

For those who don’t know, Monika starred in the show recurringly from 2013 to 2019. She played Bawri, Bagha’s love interest. Despite the popularity of her character, she absurdly disappeared from the show. Later, it was learned that she quit TMKOC due to a toxic work culture, delayed payments, and other reasons.

Last year, Monika Bhadoriya made shocking claims against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers. While talking to News18, she said, “They do not value females. If a female actor is done with her shoot, they ask them to stay back. They try to finish the male actor’s shoot first. Come what may, they do not value females there.”

Talking about pay disparity, the ex-Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress said, “Males are paid more. They pay us very less in comparison to male actors even if the screen time for both actors is same. They abuse females there. What else can you expect? I can never tell you what all they say. I can never use such dirty language.”

Monika Bhadoriya made another shocking claim that Munmun Dutta has left the sets several times after feeling tortured by the makers. “A lot of fights have happened with her (Munmun Dutta). She has also left the sets several times after arguments. She has not come to sets then for several days,” she quoted.

Meanwhile, in one of her interviews, the actress also claimed that the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah delayed her payment of 4-5 lakhs for over a year, leaving fans in a big shock.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Dragon Ball Daima Release Update: When & Where To Watch This Anime

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News