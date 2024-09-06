Mark your calendars for October 11, 2024, as Fuji TV gears up to debut this highly anticipated series. Announced at the Dragon Ball Special Panel during New York Comic Con 2023, Daima will be the star of a brand-new time slot on Fridays at 11:40 pm—quite a shift from Dragon Ball Super’s old Sunday morning slot.

Dragon Ball DAIMA

Scheduled for October 11! The first episode will have a runtime 10 minutes longer than normal. ✨More: https://t.co/4p4iWZqfuH pic.twitter.com/dwYPYhQL9C — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) September 2, 2024

Dragon Ball Daima will bring a fresh take to the beloved universe, featuring our favorite characters in their childhood forms. This new series aims to blend nostalgic elements with stylish animation and high-stakes adventure. According to Japanese news outlet MANTANWEB, Fuji TV has even gone the extra mile to ensure the series gets a prime spot, creating an all-new anime time slot. Yuichi Nakajima, general manager of Fuji TV, expressed high hopes for the show, calling it “a great new work” and emphasizing its national broadcast reach.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. The premiere episode of Dragon Ball Daima will also feature an extended runtime, with an extra 10 minutes of content. Fans are buzzing about where they’ll be able to stream it, with Crunchyroll likely to be the go-to platform, following the tradition of housing the rest of the Dragon Ball catalog.

With all this on the horizon, it looks like October will be a stellar month for Dragon Ball enthusiasts. Get ready for an epic return to the world of Dragon Ball!

What Will Dragon Ball Daima Be About?

Dragon Ball Daima is set to hit the ground running, picking up the story right after the Majin Buu Saga but before the events of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. In a twist reminiscent of the non-canon Dragon Ball GT, our favorite characters will be transformed into kids thanks to a Dragon Balls wish. Their mission? To reverse the wish and return to their adult selves.

This series will dive deep into the Kais, bringing them back into the spotlight after being sidelined by the rise of more powerful gods. Fans can expect a nod to Dragon Ball’s earlier days with characters’ reduced sizes and the return of Goku’s power pole, emphasizing classic hand-to-hand combat.

As Dragon Ball Daima shifts to its new Friday night slot, how this affects the series’ tone remains a mystery. But with its release date set and the hype building, fans are ready for a fresh adventure in the Dragon Ball universe!

