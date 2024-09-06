In 2016, she met Karl Cook, her ex-husband. Animal love brought them together, with Cuoco recalling, “He is my perfect match.” She said, “He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’”

Their common hobbies quickly became a romance, leading to their June 2018 marriage. These horse lovers exchanged vows at a California horse stable, captioning the event with “Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18.”

However, the path wasn’t always smooth. In October 2019, Cuoco and Cook revealed they were living separately while building their “dream house” in California. Despite the separation, Cuoco reassured fans on The View that their arrangement was working perfectly. “It’s been great for our relationship,” she said during a Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance. “We like each other, we realized, which is even better.”

Fast forward to September 2021, and Cuoco shocked everyone by filing for divorce after three years of marriage. The couple announced they were heading in “opposite directions,” marking the end of their fairytale romance.

So, who exactly is Karl Cook? The equestrian pro has been immersed in the horse world since he was eight years old, winning multiple junior championships. Although he faced a few setbacks, he found his stride again after training with French Olympic medalist Eric Navet in Normandy in 2012. Cook’s longtime horse, Caillou, has been a crucial part of his journey, pushing him to improve constantly. “I think Caillou has had more of an effect on my riding,” Cook told EQ Living.

In October 2019, Cook launched his IGTV series, Walking and Talking, where he shares insights from recent competitions and horse riding tips. What started as a personal outlet for him has become a beloved series on his Instagram. “I just do it because I enjoy it,” he explained. “A lot of it is a mental process for me.”

As for Cuoco, she’s continued to shine in her career, while Cook is now engaged to entrepreneur and mental health advocate Mackenzie Drazan. Though their chapter together has closed, Cuoco and Cook’s story remains a testament to how shared passions can lead to meaningful connections—and sometimes, to unexpected turns.

Must Read: House Of The Dragon: George R. R. Martin Slams Makers For ‘Toxic’ Changes from His Book, Deletes The Post Later

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News