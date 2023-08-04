Ever since Kaley Cuoco has delivered her baby, she has put herself to work to get into proper shape once again. The new mom, who is a self-confessed gym junkie, has been leaving no stones unturned to get out of the postpartum figure and she is thrilled to return to what she enjoyed doing the most before getting pregnant.

From intense circuit and cardio to resistance training, the ‘Flight Attendant’ star does it all. For the unversed, The three-time Emmy award nominee gave birth to her first child, Matilda, with partner and actor Tom Pelphrey, on March 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Kaley’s fitness trainer, Ryan Sorenson, shared an epic video of her rigorous workout session that showed the star’s various full-body workout moves. Sorenson captioned the post, “We got one speed #strongwomen #fitness #summervibes #wework #womenshealth #longevity”.

The video showed the 37-year-old star wearing a black tank top with matching pants. She was seen completing a variety of exercises including TRX pull-ups, cable rows, jump roping, and more. To this post, Kaley jokingly responded in the comments section, “One speed and 17 hairstyles.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Sorensen (@ryan_sorensen)

As soon as the video was shared, Kaley’s fans flocked to the comments section to shower their love. One fan said, “She is a machine,” while another wrote “No wonder she always looks amazing!”

However, this is nothing new about the actress. She didn’t miss her gym even when she was pregnant. Kaley also loves doing yoga and SoulCycle on occasion. Earlier in an interview with Women’s Health, she had said, “If I’m doing yoga, we’re doing it every day this week… Then I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I have to switch.’ Then I’m going crazy on SoulCycle…‘OK, I have to switch'”.

The actress is also quite particular about her food as she starts her mornings with coffee and peanut butter toast. Kaley is so strict about her regime that she even carries a toaster while she is travelling. Later in the day, she prefers to opt for tuna wraps, smoothies or Luna bars. And for dinner, the actress loves to have some grilled salmon with baked potatoes and veggies. No wonder, Kaley gives her fans fitness goals!

Must Read: When Rihanna Flaunted Her Ample Cleav*ge In A In A Stone-Studded Bra Leaving Nothing To The Imagination While Roasting Everyone With Her Come-Hither Looks!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News