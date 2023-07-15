When Kaley Cuoco Revealed Co-Star Sharon Stone Asked Her If She Can Touch Her & Slapped Her Thrice During A Scene In ‘The Flight Attendant’

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone has had a long film career with many ups and downs. The actress has proved her mettle in various genres and has reached a point in her career where her improvisations in scenes add to its quality. In order to do the same, she once slapped Kaley Cuoco, not once or twice but three times during an emotional scene. Scroll down to read the scoop narrated by The Big Bang Theory star.

Kaley and Sharon shared the screen space in the thriller series, The Flight Attendant. The show began in 2020 and so far has completed two seasons with various Primetime Emmy Awards nominations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the thriller series, Kale Cuoco’s Cassie and Sharon Stone’s Lisa share a complicated daughter-mother relationship. The two often get indulged in emotional fights and do not agree with each other. During one such scene, Stone ended up planting three slaps across the TBBT star’s face.

However, she did not do it without the actress’ consent. The Basic Instinct star sat down with her younger co-star and asked her how she would feel if she could touch her in the 10-minute-long scene. Cuoco was all on-board and ended up receiving a good one while filming.

During her appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live last year, Kaley Cuoco narrated the incident and said, “I think one of our scenes was 10 minutes long, and it’s very emotional. Before we started the scene, she sat me down and said, ‘Hey how do you feel about me touching you in this scene?’ I said, ‘Whatever you want to do, you are Sharon Stone.’”

The actress continued, “It’s this very long emotional scene, and at the end of the scene, she’s supposed to come up and say something very serious to me, and walk out. She’s supposed to say, ‘I like you, but I don’t love you very much.’ She says this line to me and she grabs my face and she whacks me! The reaction was about as real as you could get.”

Well, Stone rightfully improvised the scene as it deepened Lisa and Cassie’s complicated relationship. Let us know your views on the same in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Oppenheimer Director Christopher Nolan Reveals Not Using Any Smart Gadget/Tech While Writing Any Script, Netizens Laud The GOAT “Someone Needs To Backup His PC”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News