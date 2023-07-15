The Barbie craze is taking over the world thanks to Margot Robbie starrer Barbie which is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 21. It has been 64 years since the first Barbie doll hit the market shelves and the love for the doll does not seem to end. From both commoners to public figures, Barbie is favourite of all and looks like Jennifer Lopez too loved the beautiful doll as a kid so much so that she once tried to steal it.

Yes, you read that right. Jennifer Lopez, in one of her earlier interviews, spilled the beans about how she was obsessed with Barbie dolls and tried stealing it once leaving her injured. Scroll down to read the details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she tried to get her hands on a Barbie doll which belonged to one of her cousins. However, while attempting to make her getaway, Lopez ended up tripping and falling from the stairs. “It was almost like something pushed me down,” said Lopez. The award-winning crooner added, “God was like, ‘Don’t ever take a Barbie from this house.’” Lopez added she is thankful for “psychic ability and premonition and things being meant to be.”

For the unversed, Jennifer Lopez, later got a Barbie to her name in the year 2012 and they are available in two versions i.e. Red Carpet and World Tour.

We must also tell you that she is not the only celebrity to have a Barbie to her name. Renowned public figures like Cher, JK Rowling, Katy Perry, Heidi Klum, Marilyn Monroe and many others got their own Barbies.

Speaking of Jennifer Lopez, on the personal front, the singer is apparently planning to throw a lavish party with her actor husband Ben Affleck to renew vows in the new mansion they bought for a whopping $60 million. A source spilled the beans on the same revealing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck want to “show that ‘they are not taking this second chance for granted” and that they are in “such a great place romantically and emotionally.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Oppenheimer Director Christopher Nolan Reveals Not Using Any Smart Gadget/Tech While Writing Any Script, Netizens Laud The GOAT “Someone Needs To Backup His PC”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News