It is indeed a great time to be alive as Hollywood’s two most-anticipated movies are set to hit the theatres on the same day. While Christopher Nolan is set to bring Oppenheimer with an ensemble cast, director Greta Gerwig will take everyone on a pink ride to the fantasy plastic world of Barbie. While many are talking about the box-office battle between the two movies, actor Cillian Murphy has his priorities set and it is to go and watch the Margot Robbie starrer.

Amid the buzz around the two movies, fans are even calling it Barbenheimer. Many have even shown interest in watching the two movies on the day of their release.

Cillian Murphy, who is starring as nuclear physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer, is currently on a promotional spree and has been doing interviews. While most questions are about his movie, many are also asking the actor about his views on Barbie.

During his recent conversation with IGN, Cillian Murphy expressed his wish to watch Barbie and revealed that he would “100%” watch it. The Peaky Blinders star said, “I mean, I’ll be going to see Barbie, 100 per cent. I can’t wait to see it.” The actor added, “I think it’s just great for the industry and for audiences that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out on the same day. You can spend the whole day in the cinema – what’s better than that?”

Reacting to the interview, Redditors have lauded Murphy for being so humble. One wrote, “I love him so much. Everyone was acting like he hated barbie for no real reason. Cillian has always been classy & humble,” while another penned, “Out of the way betches. This is my man.”

A third user commented, “Alexa, play “Why Can’t We Be Friends” while I dance with mr. Murphy.”

“I’m so ready to spend 5 hours in the theater for barbenheimer,” penned a fourth one.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Emma Mackie and more. On the other hand, Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh and more.

