Crash Landing On You's Son Ye-Jin Reveals Her & Hyun Bin's Baby Boy's Face At Airport - Take A Look

Son Ye-jin is among the most celebrated South Korean celebrities in the world. The Crash Landing On You actress has proved her acting mettle throughout her career span of over two decades. But, she is now also enjoying her time as a mother after welcoming a baby boy with her husband Hyun Bin. While the actress chooses to stay private about her family matter, she recently accidentally revealed her son’s face.

Ye-jin began her journey in showbiz in the early 2000s. The actress has since then ruled both, the silver screen and the small screen leaving many in awe of her craft.

Apart from her acting career, the 41-year-old is also a brand ambassador for many international brands. She recently flew to Paris for Valentino’s fashion show. As she returned to South Korea, Son Ye-jin turned heads in a stunning outfit. She was spotted being clad in Valentino from head to toe. The actress wore a black and white sweater with white sneakers and carried a statement tote bag. She also added a Loro Piana cap from Hyun Bin’s limited edition to her look making it over-the-top.

As media and fans were waiting to catch a glimpse of the actress, she smiled at them and headed toward her car. As per KBIZoom, accidentally, she tapped her phone’s screen and allegedly gave a glimpse of her baby boy’s face. While we are maintaining the actress’ privacy and not revealing her kid’s photo here, we can say he is as cute as one might imagine.

son yejin’s wallpaper is her baby!🥹💖

Sorry I keep his face secret to protect his or her privacy. pic.twitter.com/sUFfUMsgFu — le (@le_na123123) July 9, 2023

For the unversed, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin fell in love while filming their 2019 hit drama Crash Landing On You. After confirming their relationship in 2021, the duo tied the knot in 2022 in an intimate ceremony. They welcomed their baby boy on November 27.

