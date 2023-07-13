Kim Kardashian is among the most-awaited celebrities when it comes to a red carpet event. The American socialite never fails at turning heads on the carpet, especially at the Met Gala, with her stunning outfits complimenting her curvaceous body. However, this was not the case till 2013, as the Kardashian-Jenner clan was not a part of the Gala’s star-studded list. Kim went as her now ex-husband Kanye West’s plus one and ended up crying her way home.

Kim rose to fame with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe and their mother, Kris Jenner. They starred in the reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which ran for 20 seasons.

Not only Kim but the Kardashian-Jenner family has become the key guests of every red-carpet event. However, it was Kim who paved the way and made her family a regular at Met Gala. In 2013, Kim was not invited to the Gala as Vogue’s Anna Wintour, who has been hosting the event for almost three decades now, did not want to add reality TV stars to her guest list.

But, she did send an invitation to rapper Kanye West, who made sure to take his then-wife along with him. A report of E! News said, “As fashion lore goes, Wintour resisted [Kardashian’s] attendance for years, refusing to accept reality shows into the exclusive realm of the A-list.”

At that time, Kim was pregnant with her eldest one North and opted for a floral full-sleeved dress with a thigh-high slit for the event. Although the SKIMS founder reached a milestone with her debut and has been a regular since then, she was disheartened by the reactions she got for her outfit.

In 2019, Kim Kardashian revealed she cried her way home in an interview with Vogue. She wrote, “I think Robin Williams even tweeted it, said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire. I was crying the whole way home because I just couldn’t believe it.” Later, Kim did break her silence on her dress and mentioned that she loved it.

Year 1- 2013 Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. I was Kanye’s plus one & so nervous! I didn’t know anyone & I’m sure no one wanted me there lol. I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now. pic.twitter.com/M1so9DVEn4 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 6, 2019

“I was very pregnant, very puffy and bloated and I was like, ‘Oh god, of course the first time I go I’m gonna be huge! Kanye [West] was performing so I wasn’t actually invited, I was just Kanye’s plus one. And that was okay with me because I never really dreamed I would be at the Met Ball.

I know no one really probably wanted me there at the time,” she added.

Well, things have indeed changed for Kim Kardashian and her entire family.

