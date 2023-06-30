We have lost count of how many times Kanye West has stirred controversies with his statements in the past. One of them, however, is difficult to forget where he compares making mistakes in fashion to getting a pr*stitute pregnant. The controversy goes way back to 2015, which left the Internet stunned. Scroll down to know what Kanye West really said.

Speaking of the latest, Kanye West is currently laying low in Japan with his new wife, Bianca Censori, as he apparently wants to maintain his distance from the Kardashians. It was also recently reported that Kim Kardashian is jealous over the fact that her daughter North is bonding well with Bianca.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Kanye West’s controversial comments back in the day, according to E! Online, the rapper, in an interview, opened up about his mission to bring fashion to the masses, saying, “I know I’m going to change how difficult it is for people to get dressed.” The Atlanta native continued, “I don’t want to sell anything that I’m not extremely knowledgeable about…I just don’t rush products based off my name. The product has to be something that I can stand behind.” Kanye added, “The product has to be a contribution to society.” The rap heavyweight then shed light on how fashion elitism and the expensive designer products society often strive to buy.

“When I was young, I was really scared to walk into luxury stores, too. It’s very non-inviting, and it’s very expensive,” said the Grammy-winning hip-hop star adding, “Like f**k if you’re not knowledgeable, you can make a very expensive mistake- it’s bordering on getting a pr*stitute pregnant or something like that.”

Kanye concluded, “An expensive mistake like that when you buy a jacket.” He later added, “I want to create something comparable to what Walt Disney did and then mix it with what Henry Ford did and mix it with what Howard Hughes did.”

For more such Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Euphoria Season 3: Zendaya’s Show Gets Cancelled As HBO Parts Ways With Sam Levinson After ‘The Idol’ Controversy? Netizens Say, “This Is The Best Thing…” [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News