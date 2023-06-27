Bradley McIntosh thought it was “incredible” that he got his own S Club 7 doll.

The 41-year-old pop star shot to fame alongside Jo O’Meara, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Hannah Spearritt, Rachel Stevens, and the late Paul Cattermole – who died earlier this year at the age of 46 – in the late 1990s and revealed that his dad has kept all the merchandise from the band’s heyday but would like his own copy of the Hasbro fashion doll that was made in his likeness.

Bradley McIntosh exclusively told BANG Showbiz, “My dad’s got the dolls. He’s got all of the S Club memorabilia. He doesn’t trust me because he wants to keep he wants to preserve them in immaculate condition. And he thinks that I’m gonna destroy them. But I wouldn’t mind my own doll or maybe a copy of all the dolls. So I’m going to probably do a bit of searching on eBay.”

Bradley McIntosh continued, “I’ve never really looked at myself as a celebrity or a pop star. I’ve always just been myself. And for a little South London boy to just one day have his own doll, that’s incredible. Still, one thing I’d say though, is that obviously back then they were a bit more simple.”

The ‘Bring It All Back’ hitmaker went on to compare the line of Hasbro toys in the 1990s to the range of fashion dolls made in the likeness of One Direction in the early 2010s and admitted that even though his clothing was a bit more “simple” than those donned by the miniature versions of the ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ singers but still labelled it an “achievement” to get a doll based on his look.

He added, “One Direction’s dolls actually really looked like them. Mine was a bit more simple, but it’s me. It’s got my shorts. He’s got my little CDJs that I used to carry around. Really cute it is though, what an achievement.”

